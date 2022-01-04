WESTWOOD — The average gas price in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County remained at $3.38 per gallon this week, according to AAA Northeast.
The average state price is 3 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.17 higher than at this time last year. It is also 10 cents higher than the national average.
The national average also remains unchanged this week at $3.28. It is 9 cents lower than a month ago and $1.03 higher than at this time last year,
“Prices have been trending downward, which is good news for motorists,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Factors such as the continuing impact of COVID and the willingness of OPEC nations to increase oil production will play a role in what prices we see at the pumps throughout the first quarter of the year.”