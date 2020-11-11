Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery has moved its Western Mass. prize claim center from 20 Fort St. in Springfield to 383 Memorial Ave., Century Plaza in West Springfield. The new prize claim center opened Nov. 9. All prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at the Western Mass location.

All prizes over $100,000 must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon St. in Dorchester. Regular business hours for all state lottery claim centers are 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

