BOSTON — A national debt collection company has agreed to pay $2.5 million and change its business practices to resolve allegations that it used unfair and deceptive debt collection practices against consumers, including student borrowers, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.
The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk County Superior Court with Transworld Systems, Inc., resolves allegations that the company violated the AG’s debt collection regulations by making high volume calls to consumers, regularly attempting to collect on time-barred debts, and using false and misleading affidavits in an effort to collect private student loan debt on behalf of the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts. Transworld is one of the nation’s largest debt collectors and serves as the primary debt collector for private student loan debt held by the National Collegiate Loan Trusts.