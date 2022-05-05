BOSTON — Intuit Inc., the owner of TurboTax, will pay the state of Massachusetts $2.3 million as part of a $141 million settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia over claims that the company deceived consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
In Massachusetts, tens of thousands of eligible consumers were allegedly deceived into paying to file their federal tax return, using Turbo Tax's Free Edition between tax years 2016 and 2018, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Impacted consumers are expected to receive a direct payment in the mail of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services.
Borrowers eligible for relief under this settlement will be contacted by the settlement administrator. Massachusetts consumers with questions about this matter can contact Attorney General Maura Healey’s Insurance and Financial Services Division at 888-830-6277.