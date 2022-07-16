LEE – Sherry Steiner and Roxanne McCaffrey have joined the board of directors of Community Television for the Southern Berkshires and will represent Great Barrington and Stockbridge, respectively.
Steiner is an artist and published writer of poetry who also creates musical performance pieces. An arts educator and ukulele enthusiast, Steiner has performed original pieces in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont, and received numerous grants and awards.
McCaffrey served 11 years as an emergency medical technician on the Lee Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and also served a three-year term on the Stockbridge Board of Selectmen that expired in May. She was board chair when her term ended. McCaffrey currently serves on the Stockbridge PILOT Committee and the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission.
CTSB, which serves the towns of Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield and Stockbridge, provides the community with public, education and governmental broadcast channels.