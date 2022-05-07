Steinhauer Joins Lee Bank board

LEE — Ilana Steinhauer, the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires, has been elected to the board of trustees of Lee Bank. The bank has also named five new corporators.
Steinhauer, a family nurse practitioner, worked in a private medical practice in the Boston area before joining VIM, which based in Great Barrington. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from the former Simmons College, now Simmons University, and a bachelor’s degree in religion from Wesleyan University. She lives in Sheffield with her husband and two sons. VIM provides health care, free of charge, to low-income adults in the Berkshires who are uninsured or underinsured.
The new corporators include: Nicol Antil of Richmond, the owner of Antil Creative; Melissa Agosto of Pittsfield, the director of finance for Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge; Michelle Decepida of Pittsfield, a systems engineer who is deputy program manager for engineering at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield; Berkshire County hospitality executive Mauer Desai of Pittsfield; and Tannya Romero of Pittsfield, a native of Ecuador, who works as a quality assurance specialist for Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee.
Corporators are responsible for electing the trustees and officers of Berkshire Financial Services, which is Lee Bank's holding company.