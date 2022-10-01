Stephanie Bosley appointed senior gifts officer for Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Stephanie Bosley, who has been involved with several Berkshire County organizations, has been appointed senior gifts officer of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation.
In this role, she will support the foundation’s mission to raise funds for Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Bosley most recently served as director of community partnerships at the Berkshire Community Action Council in Pittsfield. She has worked in member services for 1Berkshire, and as a community development specialist for the town of Adams.
The North Adams resident has also served in leadership roles with Relay for Life of Northern Berkshire, the North Adams Steeple Cats, Berkshire Business and Professional Women, and the Berkshire County Commission on the Status of Women.
A member of Berkshire Community College’s annual “Forty Under 40” list in 2019, Bosley holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Massachusetts Boston.