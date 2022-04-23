Steve Dupont continues to learn in his profession as an auto mechanic

PITTSFIELD — When a motor vehicle needed fixing, an auto mechanic used to be able to just pop the hood, grab some tools and get down to business.
But that was before the inner workings of a car began to resemble the interior of a space ship. Consider this: the average car contains between 30 and 50 computers; high-end vehicles can have as many as 100, according to CEI Collision and Fleet Safety.
They also include between 60 and 100 different electronic sensors and as many as three dozen microchips, which monitor everything from infotainment screens to fuel management. Then there's the software. Apollo 11 contained 145,000 lines of computer code. Today's cars can have as much as 100 million. Didn't we say cars look like spaceships?
Steve Dupont is a certified master mechanic at Haddad Toyota in Pittsfield, where he has been plying his trade professionally for 17 years. We recently spoke with him about his craft, how technology has changed it, and things that people don't understand about the profession.
Q: Why did you want to be an auto mechanic?
A: When I was younger my dad was always working on cars and stuff. I would always help him out. I took a liking to it and decided that it was what I wanted to do.
Q: How old were you when you started?
A: I would say 12 was when I started (Dupont is 35) ... I kind of liked getting my hands dirty, I guess. Getting grease on my hands was cool when I was younger. Now I wear gloves.
My first job was when I was 18 at an oil change place. I got master certified two years ago.
Q: What's your typical day like?
A: My day involves everything from oil changes to engine tear downs. It's always a mystery when I go in. You never know what's going on.
Q: When you're fixing a car now how much more of your work involves computers than when you started?
A: It's a lot more work with computers. Pretty much any electric or check engine light is connected to some sort of computer on the vehicle in some way share or form, even the brakes (computers in cars are known as ECUs, or Electronic Control Units).
Q: How do you monitor all of them?
A: There's a connector in every car and it will connect to a computer in the shop. We can talk to all the computers to see what they're saying about what's going on with the car.
Q: What's the easiest part on a car to replace?
A: The easiest on most cars is probably the brakes. They're pretty simple. It's like four bolts (on each brake).
Q: What's your most time consuming task?
A: Probably diagnosing vehicles for engine problems.
Q: What do you have to do?
A: You've got to scan it for codes, find all the wiring diagrams and everything then go to each connector and test it. Sometimes the wires are buried inside the dash or in a variety of places. It's one of those things that could be a half hour to a couple of days depending on how small the problem is.
Q: What affects electrical systems the most?
A: Our biggest thing around here in New England is when the mice get in there and chew the wiring up ... We get a lot of it.
Sometimes you find they've just chewed a little bit. The wire has insulation over it, and they just chew that off. Other times they chew right through the wire and it's completely disconnected from the system ... Typically when we find mouse cars we have the insurers get involved and it takes a few days to get everything torn down. Usually, you have to disassemble the vehicle right down to the metal.
Q: Some mechanics specialize in one area. Do you?
A: I pretty much do a little bit of everything ... I actually like doing the electrical wiring and diagnosing and all that stuff the most. There's multiple computers in cars now ... the way they all talk is fascinating to me.
Q: How do they talk to each other?
A: They have communication lines which is just a wire from one computer to another, and then they have the power in each one of them so they monitor a bunch of sensors to each component. If one of them fails they'll send a message over the communication wire to the other computer.
Q: How have the computers in cars become more complex?
A: When they first came out they basically had a bunch of sensors on the engine and they would monitor the engine. Now, they monitor the engine the transmission, the differentials, the windows — anything inside your car. They all have separate computers, right down to the radio.
I've worked on a few older vehicles and all you have to do is pop the hood and everything is right there. Now you have to remove a ton of parts to get to the part you're trying to get to. You've got all this stuff jammed in there whereas back in the old cars you could almost get inside the engine compartment with the engine.
Q: I would assume to be able to work with that technology you need a lot of training. Can you tell me what training you've gone through.
A: When I started here (at Haddad Toyota) they had the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) training test, basically. I found a bunch of books on each topic. You read through the book. You study and take the test. A lot of mechanics that's all they have to do. But at Toyota they require you to go to Boston for training so I've been there. It's probably four weeks of training ... They teach you about Toyota-specific stuff.
Q: In a lot of professions you're required to always upgrade your skills. Is that also true for auto mechanics?
A: As a master mechanic I believe you're required to go to at least one update where they tell you about new technology coming out in their vehicles. With ASE tests you have to renew them every four or five years ... The Toyota training is at least once a year.
Q: Is it helpful to go to a trade school?
A: It's very helpful to go to a trade school. I just kind of had to pick up everything on the job.
Q: What do most people not know about auto mechanics?
A: The biggest problem I hear about people complaining about auto mechanics is the charge for labor ... People seem to think we make a ton of money. But you have to work for every dollar you make. A lot of people will see the labor charge in the bill. We'll say it took us an hour, but it took us a half an hour to do. But that time comes from how we learn how to do it within that time. You're not paying for the amount of time, you're paying for the amount of time we put into it so that we can do it in a half hour.
Q: How do you get paid?
A: We get paid depending on our skill level. We get a paid a portion of the money that the shop charges ... We get a percentage of it.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be an auto mechanic?
A: Find a good mentor. The easiest way to learn is finding someone who knows what they're doing to teach you. I personally think a dealership is the place to go because we have more people to learn from.
Q: What's your ultimate goal in your profession?
A: When I got into this field my end goal was always to run my own auto shop. But the longer I work at Haddad, I feel I'm content to work at a dealership as long as I can make enough money. Now my goal is to be the best Toyota mechanic that I can be.
Q: What's the most unusual job you've ever done?
A: That's a tough one. I had a train spike in a tire one time. I don't know if that counts. It's just a weird thing to see in a tire.
Q: Did you find out how it got there?
A: I never got to speak with the customer. I just saw it and sent it right through. He was kind of shocked himself.