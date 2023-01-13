Steven Valenti is a downtown Pittsfield retail fixture. He and his son just upped the ante

PITTSFIELD — When he opened his clothing store almost four decades ago, Steven Valenti wrote his first rent check to Don and Norma Ruffer, owners of 155-161 North St.

Last month, Valenti and his son, Evan, made a different kind of payment to the family – the last one, buying the commercial building from the Ruffers’ daughter, Deanna.

And with that act, Steven Valenti’s Clothing for Men, one of downtown’s most durable businesses, declared its confidence in North Street and Pittsfield, its owners say.

“We feel it’s only going to get better, week by week,” Steven Valenti said Thursday, when asked about the state of the city’s downtown.

“We’re confident that this area can be improved on enough so that you wouldn’t want to be anywhere but here,” said Evan Valenti, who is 32 and has worked with his father for nearly 10 years. “We’re right in the middle of everybody. Staying here is a testament to all the people who have walked in the door over 40 years – and a vote of confidence in what the city can do.”

After learning the property had gone on the market, the Valentis “heard rumblings” that some of the investors considering a purchase might seek new tenants.

With their lease up, the father and son decided to control their fate by taking charge of the property. They closed on the sale Dec. 13, paying $285,000 to Deanne Ruffer, trustee of Ruffer Business NT.

The clothing business had once tried to buy the building, but couldn’t come to terms. “We never gave up on it,” said Steven Valenti, who is 71.

How did they get to yes this time?

It helped that 2022 was a banner year in the menswear business, both men say.

Evan Valenti says retailing leapt with the return of proms and weddings. With the pandemic more than two years old, events were back.

Some customers, meanwhile, were finding that after adding COVID-19 pounds, their wardrobes needed updating. “The closets kind of shrank some,” Steven Valenti said.

Neither father nor son liked the prospect of having to quickly find another location for their business, should their lease not be renewed. They now have a tenant, The Soda Chef, which has operated in the building for half a century. An office space will be rented out as well.

After 39 years on North Street, the clothing business had become a fixture, helping generations of Berkshire County men look their best.

“We’ve been here for 40 years,” Evan Valenti said. “It’s obvious to me that, even if we don’t hear this echoed all the time, our location is attractive enough to get them to come down here.”

The men joke that as owners, maybe they’ll have more clout with the city when it comes to downtown issues.

Though North Street’s revival hasn’t been fully realized, Steven Valenti ticks off downtown features that give the city an edge, in his view.

“We have two performing arts centers. Most cities, if they’re lucky, have one. We have two. We have a Beacon Cinema that’s state of the art, with six theaters within it," he said. "And the Berkshire Museum is just a few blocks down from our store."

Since its initial listing, the building’s price had come down, the men said. So they worked the numbers. And they talked about the future of the business.

“The deciding factor for us was that the downtown location made the most sense,” Steven Valenti said. It made sense, in part, to remain connected with customers who in 2022 brought the store its best wedding season in its history.

“No matter what we faced, the public obviously responded to us, in coming through the doors in record numbers,” Steven Valenti said.