NORTH ADAMS — Edgi Learning, of Stockbridge, is one of six finalists that will be competing in the final-pitch event of the fourth and final Massachusetts COVID-19 Innovation Challenge on Friday. The challenge is co-sponsored by small-business accelerator Lever, of North Adams.
The web event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. The first-place finisher will receive $40,000 and the runner-up $10,000.
The five other finalists are Omnistrat, of Concord; Polis, of Cambridge; Outside Interactive, of Hopkinton; Keva Health, of Lexington; and Thrive Community, of Boston.