Stone House Properties names Nikki Carchedi as managing partner

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Nikki Carchedi has been named managing partner at Stone House Properties LLC.
Cardechi joined Stone House in 2010 and one year later was named to open, manage and grow a satellite office in Chatham, N.Y.
Since then she has become a top producing agent, topping $80 million in sales in 2022, according to the company. She also served as a top level manager able to recruit, train and mentor agents.
She has also overseen all company functions and stays current with the constantly shifting trends, practices and regulatory issues occurring in the state and local real estate markets.