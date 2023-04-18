The Stone House, Washington's most prominent residence, might finally get a new owner

WASHINGTON — The future of this town’s most prominent house, the so-called Stone House built by Capt. Philip Eames, has been in limbo following the death of its most recent owner, Robert E. Deubel.
Kent Lew, Select Board chair, said liens attached to the property at 88 Stonehouse Road, following Deubel’s death on Dec. 10, 2020, have been paid by agents for mortgage holders.
Up until now, Lew has embarked on a fruitless attempt to find the right person who can help turn the house over to a new owner.
Now the first signs of potential movement are showing at Massachusetts Land Court with the filing of a notice April 13 by lawyers for Wilmington Savings Fund Society as trustee of Reliant Trust.
Lew said he hopes there will be new life at the house, which stands on a 4.7-acre parcel and has an 84-acre parcel adjacent to it, as well as a 7.9-acre parcel across the road.
“Part of it is there is a big hanging question mark,” Lew said. “People have said, ‘I’ve been interested in buying it. Who owns it?’”
A six-acre parcel adjacent to the town’s cemetery was also owned by Deubel (whose name is also listed as Deuble in court documents) but will undergo a separate process, Lew said.
“This is breaking news,” Lew said, as he noticed the latest filing. “The town has an interest in seeing this property being salvaged, coming back into productive ownership so that we would hope that the building would be preserved. It’s a notable property.”
The house was built in 1843 from stone quarried from nearby Summit Rock that was blasted to cut a link through the town for a Springfield to Pittsfield railroad.
The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The 1986 entry by Betsy Friedberg describes the structure as “Washington’s most imposing mid 19th-century residence,” and says it “displays finely articulated late Federal/early Greek Revival-style detailing.”
At the time, it was also the town’s “best preserved residence.”
The house has a stone chimney at each end of the gable roof, and the house’s entry way has “an elliptical fan and full-length sidelights, set within a keyed arch and four tapered pilasters of smooth-cut granite.”
Sash windows are “accented with granite lintels and sills.” In the early 20th century, the house was owned by “an avid gardener,” who built a “sizable greenhouse” on the property.
Eames, the builder of the Stone House, owned a sawmill, “which thrived during the town’s brief period of prosperity in the wake of the railroad’s construction,” Friedberg’s entry reads.
Eames’ birthplace, built in 1764, stood to the north and east of the property until the early 20th century.
Heather McRoberts, a lawyer at Bendett and McHugh in Farmington, Conn., is listed as the lead lawyer in the case at Probate Court. She referred all comment to Adam Bendett. He was not immediately available for comment on the case.