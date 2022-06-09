Stop & Shop holding career fair Saturday at all Western Mass. stores

Stop & Shop will be holding career fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all of its Western Massachusetts locations, including its three stores in the Berkshires.
The supermarket chain operates two stores in Pittsfield and one in North Adams. Applicants can visit any store for an on-the-spot interview.
Interviews will be held to fill the more than 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers.
The open, part-time positions provide up to 28 hours of work each week. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16; all other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.
Applicants who cannot attend the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at stopandshop.com/our-careers/.