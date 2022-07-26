Stop & Shop holding career fairs on Saturday

Over 100 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, including the chain's three Berkshire County outlets, will be holding career fairs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
On-the-spot interviews will be available for attendees who can apply for positions such as permanent, part-time open e-commerce, and store roles including union positions in the bakery, deli, seafood, produce and grocery. In the Berkshires, Stop & Shop operates two stores in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.
Night crew, deli, meat and seafood associates must be at least 18, and home delivery drivers must be at least 21; all other positions require applicants to be 16 or older.
Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at stopandshop.com/our-careers/.