Stop & Shop, which operates three markets in the Berkshires, is partnering with Instacart to launch Stop & Shop Express, which will allow customers to shop for groceries, convenience items, and other household essentials and have them delivered within 30 minutes. Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Stop & Shop is the first grocery retailer in the Northeast to partner with them on this kind of platform.
Stop & Shop first partnered with Instacart in 2017 to offer customers same-day delivery. In July 2020, the grocer expanded its availability on Instacart to 321 locations, making same-day, contactless delivery accessible from more than 75 percent of its stores. Based in Quincy, Stop & Shop operates two markets in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.
Customers can shop Stop & Shop Express at express.stopandshop.com, and via Instacart at http://instacart.com/stop-shop-express. Information www.express.stopandshop.com.