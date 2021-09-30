Stop & Shop is offering flu shots along with both COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots at 16 of its pharmacies in Western Massachusetts. In the Berkshires, Stop & Shop has two stores in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.
Customers in need of a COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 boosters can enjoy the convenience of being vaccinated against the flu and the virus during the same visit, as the Centers for Disease Control has indicated that these vaccines may be administered alongside one another with no need for a waiting period. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available to patients 12 and older, depending on individual store supply.
To find a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you, to view which vaccine is available in each pharmacy, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.