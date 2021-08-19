Stop & Shop is recalling select store brand thawed and frozen cooked shrimp after receiving notification from its supplier of potential for the products to be contaminated with salmonella.
The affected products include:
• 26/30 Cooked Peeled Tail-on Shrimp 1 lb.
• Cooked Peeled Tail-on Shrimp 2 lb.
• 31/40 Cooked Peeled Tail-on Shrimp 1 lb; SB 31 40 Cocktail Thaw.
• SB 31/40 Cocktail Thaw.
Customers who purchased any of these impacted products should not consume it, should discard any unused portions, and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store or call customer service at 800-767-7772 for a full refund. Stop & Shop has two markets in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.