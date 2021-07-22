Stop & Shop has recalled two of its private brand mini-muffins — blueberry streusel and G&G corn muffins — after receiving notification from its supplier of the potential for the products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
This recall affects select Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York (excluding New York City), and Rhode Island.
Customers who purchased these impacted products should not consume them, discard any unused portions, bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store or call customer service at 1-800-767-7772 for a full refund.