QUINCY — Stop & Shop has partnered with Volta Industries Inc. and will be installing five electric vehicle charging stations across its stores in the Northeast. Volta Industries is the parent company of Volta Charging, an industry leader in electric vehicle charging networks. These stations will allow customers with electric vehicles to charge their cars at no cost at participating stores.
Of the first five charging stations only one will be located in Massachusetts in Walpole. But Stop & Shop is expected to launch 50 additional Volta charging stations across its five state footprint by the end of 2021. Based in Quincy, Stop & Shop operates two markets in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.