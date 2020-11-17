Stop & Shop, which operates two supermarkets in Pittsfield and one in North Adams, will be one of the first retailers in the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines once they are authorized, approved and recommended for use.
The authorization came through a partnership Stop & Shop has with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that is designed to maximize access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently.
Stop & Shop has more than 250 pharmacy locations across the Northeast. The vaccine will be administered to Stop & Shop customers at no cost.
To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit stopandshop.com/pharmacy.