Straus joins board of Berkshire Music School

PITTSFIELD — Jerry Straus has been appointed to the Berkshire Music School’s board of trustees. He is a founding partner and current chairman of JMW Consultants, an international management consulting and leadership development firm.
He is responsible for the strategic vision behind the company’s successful history of business performance and global growth. JMW’s client roster spans a wide range of companies, from Fortune 100 corporations to entrepreneurial firms, in industries as diverse as mining, pharmaceuticals and financial services.
Over the last 25 years, Straus has served as a board member of various nonprofit organizations such as the Boston Theater Redevelopment Fund and Pro Musicis. He is currently a director of the International Keyboard Institute in New York City.
Straus holds a master of performance degree from Boston University where he studied with Leonard Shure. Upon the completion of his degree, Straus served as the director of Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute in Lenox. He has previously sponsored students at the Tanglewood Music Center.