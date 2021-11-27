GREAT BARRINGTON — Carolann Strickling, the founder and president of Organization Ink, of Great Barrington, has been elected to serve on the Better Business Bureau of Central New England’s board of directors for the 2021-2022 term. The BBB of Central New England, based in Worcester, includes Berkshire County in its coverage area.
The board of directors also elected officers at its annual meeting, which took place Nov. 10. They are: attorney Michele Kasabula, of Sutton, chair; Casey Cormier, president of Angel-Guard Products in Worcester, vice chair; Jeffrey B. Locke, vice president branch manager at Bay State Savings Bank, treasurer; and attorney Michael Duffy of Worcester, secretary.