The Food Industry Association, formerly the Food Marketing Institute, has proclaimed this coming Monday as the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day to recognize employees at every level in the industry for the work that they do to feed families and enrich lives.
“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. "In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”
“We are thrilled to join in this national celebration of Supermarket Employee Day in recognition of the critical role our teams provide to our communities everyday,” said Charles D’Amour, the president and COO of Big Y Foods of Springfield.