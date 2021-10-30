PITTSFIELD — Dr. Mark Kryskow, a trauma, critical care and general surgeon, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and to the provider staff of Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC. He is partnered with doctors Adam Bowling, Michael DiSiena, Christian Galvez-Padilla, Andrew Lederman and Clayton Peterson at Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC.
Kryskow received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine, and completed his residency in general surgery at Berkshire Medical Center and his fellowship in trauma and critical care at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. He is a trauma surgeon with the U.S. Army Reserves and has 15 years of previous experience with the U.S. Army.