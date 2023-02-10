Susan Sellew of Rawson Brook Farm looks back on 39 years of cheese making, farming and how she got so many people to love goat cheese

MONTEREY — Susan Sellew, of Rawson Brook Farm, says that tending to goats has helped her accept all the parts of life.
In her 39 years of making cheese, she has raised and buried thousands of goats.
“There’s birth, and there’s an equal amount of death," she said. "You do get used to that, but it didn’t make it hurt any less.”
Now, though, it is her long career as a cheesemaker that is being put out to pasture.
On Dec. 7, Sellew, 73, made her last batch of commercially available cheese, closing the chapter on her popular Monterey Chèvre cheese, which has developed a cult following since she began making it in 1984.
When The Eagle first reached out to Sellew, she asked for time. She had no time for interviews, even as her business was winding down. Now that things have calmed down, we talked with her about her life, her philosophy and what kept her going.
The decision to close Rawson Brook Farm was a practical one, she said. Sellew relied heavily on one of her employees, Hannah Jacobson-Hardy. One day, Jacobson-Hardy, who had turned 40, said she wanted to move on. Sellew accepted.
“She’d been working with me for 25 percent of her life. She just told me, and I took it in.” About three minutes later, Sellew came to her final decision. “Let’s just quit.”
The Roots of the Farm
In 1971, Sellew and her then-husband Wayne Dunlop, bought their first goats. They had dreams of growing everything they needed to the point of self-sufficiency. After living on an abandoned farm in Maine, the couple moved to St. Lawrence County, N.Y. There, Sellew attended a goat cheese-making workshop by Martine Gadbois, a cheese maker from Montreal.
Sellew fell in love with the idea of making chèvre, but the region, she said, was too poor to sustain artisanal cheese making. The couple realized they would have to move somewhere with good land and extensive markets. The Berkshires, where they both grew up, seemed like the ideal place, halfway between Boston and New York City.
Sellew’s father, Welles Sellew, gave her a piece of land that had been in the family since the 19th century on New Marlboro Road. Even with the gift, though, no one thought they would be able to make their idea work financially, she said.
Moved by their ambition to do something different, they ignored the advice and set to clearing the land. They were not alone — their friend Coleman Nimick and Sellew’s mother, Kay Sellew, helped with the backbreaking work.
At first, their methods were not very orthodox. Sellew and Gunlop had to battle the poor reputation of goat cheese.
“Would you like to taste my cheese?” she would ask in a little stand at the end of her driveway where she also sold her home-grown vegetables. "I wouldn’t mention the name 'goat' back in the early '80s, locally."
She would wait until the person swallowed the cheese — all the way down.
“I made that with the milk from my goats," she would say. "And they would be so surprised that they had some goat cheese they liked that didn’t have that taste.”
In the fall of 1983, the couple began the licensing process required to sell their cheese in stores. At the same time, Sellew and Dunlop also decided to get married after 13 years of cohabitation.
In the final days of their honeymoon, Sellew's parents told them there had been a fire at their farm. They lost the house and all of Sellew’s research: instructional pamphlets, magazine articles, letters, prospective markets and lists of suppliers of everything from dairy detergent to cheesecloth. All turned to ash.
This was an immense loss, she said. In the 80s, goat farming and cheese-making knowledge was not as widely known, and gathering information was an arduous process. The goats, however, were fine.
Sellew and Dunlop were able to bounce back, thanks to their neighbors’ help. They rotated between nearby homes where they were welcomed each night after tending to the goats by day.
Little by little, they rebuilt.
“It was hard, but we were so busy," she said. "We couldn’t feel too sorry for ourselves and whatnot,”
At first the idea was to have 25 goats to milk, but at that scale they still needed outside jobs to make ends meet. They doubled the size of their herd, making up to 500 pounds of cheese every week.
There was always plenty of experimentation. They were great partners, she said — Dunlop was a welder, and Sellew had an aptitude for design. Together they created every inch of their farm, including its disposal system.
The two divorced in 1999 but continued to sometimes work together.
Sellew also experimented with different techniques to increase milk production and the number of kids born each year. She had the idea of feeding the goats whey, a byproduct of the cheese-making process, to cut down on waste. They started using alfalfa hay from Kansas with 20 percent protein. Nutrition became an art, and her medium was goats.
End of an Era
Sellew first downsized in 2019, reducing her herd to 20 goats and milking them only once a day. The staff shrank from eight part-time workers to only two.
That decision sparked panic and a bit of anger, she said. Her cheese had long been established as a gourmet product that was sold at Zabar’s in New York City and Bread & Circus, a Boston area natural-food chain that has been absorbed by Whole Foods.
Sellew never saw the fruits of her labor as being something gourmet and exclusive, though. She wanted everyone to be able to enjoy her cheese, not just those who could afford to shop at high-end grocers.
However, downsizing meant less distribution. For the last two years, Sellew’s chèvre could only be found at the Big Y in Great Barrington, where it enjoyed the title of “best-selling specialty cheese.”
Downsizing cutback the early mornings, but also the profits.
“We were only making about $10,000 a year these last few years,” she said in a matter-of-fact and unbothered tone. The goat cheese business at a small scale, at the scale she has done all her life, is one that will never make you rich, she said. OK?
Still, the numbers made the business unsustainable. Sellew kept a handmade sign reading: “Closed until April” for the farm’s offseason. In December, with a sense of finality, she cut the sign in half with her circular saw. Now, it simply reads “Closed.”
The announcement sent out a wave of panic, at least in the tri-state area. It didn’t take long for the cheese hoarding to begin. A customer from New York City ordered 24 pounds.
“He just sent me an email. He has 6 [pounds] left. He doesn’t think he’s going to be able to touch them,” she said.
These days, Sellew sleeps in until 8 a.m. and doesn’t set an alarm. She never defined herself as a natural early riser. When she goes into Great Barrington, she has the time to do more than one errand. She has discovered she is quite fond of shopping, mostly seeds for her garden and 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles.
“I love a good project,” Sellew said.
She decided to give a Christmas card to the Great Barrington Big Y after her last delivery to them.
“Oh, I miss my guys,” she remembers saying to herself. When she arrived, one worker shouted, “Oh my God, there she is!” He ran into the store and came back with roses and a box of chocolates, a gift they had been saving for the next time they saw her.
Sellew also put together a party for the people who worked with her during the four decades of operation, people she affectionately calls her “farm family.” She dressed up as a tub of her famous chèvre.
Some things, though, never change. Sellew kept four goats and is taking care of three more while one of her former employees who bought them builds a house. A few more will be born in the spring.
“I couldn’t be goatless," she said.