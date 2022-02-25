BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has been named one of Vermont’s 2022’s Best Places to Work, making this list for the eighth year in a row.
It received the honor for the first time in 2015, and it remains the only hospital in Vermont to be recognized by the awards program.
Earning a spot on the list requires that a percentage of employees provide largely positive responses to an in-depth confidential survey conducted by an independent third-party agency. This statewide program is presented by Vermont Business Magazine, in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont state council; the Vermont Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development; and Best Companies Group.
The final rankings for each category of the Best Places to Work in Vermont awards are yet to be announced.
Information: bestplacestoworkinvt.com.