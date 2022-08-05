BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation raised more than $450,000 recently at its summer gala, the highest amount ever raised at an SVHC event. More than 400 people attended the gala, which is the organization’s signature fundraising event.
The funds raised will support the Vision 2020 project to renovate and expand the organization’s emergency department and regional cancer center.
A major highlight of the event included the presentation of the Vision Award for Physician Leadership to Dr. Michael Welther and the Sean L. Casey Distinguished Community Service Award to Tony and Jackie Marro.