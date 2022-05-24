BENNINGTON, Vt. — Following a two-year hiatus, the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation’s Summer Gala will return on June 11 at the 1768 Hubbell Homestead in Bennington. The event includes a raffle for more than $20,000 in prizes.
Tickets are $100, but only 500 will be sold. The deadline for purchasing is June 11 or until tickets sell out. The drawing will take place at the Summer Gala on the evening of June 11. Raffle participants need not be present to win.
All raffle proceeds support Southwestern Vermont Health Care, including services for patients. Information: summergala.com.