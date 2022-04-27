BENNINGTON. Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has earned “shared governance accreditation” from the Forum for Shared Governance.
Shared governance is an innovative management model that ensures nurses are empowered to make clinical decisions at the point of care and to influence the availability of resources that support their practice. The process of accreditation requires a rigorous survey of nursing staff. There are only 31 organizations in the country who have achieved this accreditation.
Shared governance is a way of assuring that nurses, those who provide care at the bedside, have a powerful role in making key decisions related to patient care. Shared governance has been associated with better professional, organizational, and patient outcomes, according to research studies.
The Forum for Shared Governance is a clearinghouse for promoting and disseminating research about shared governance and similar organizational innovations that help empower nurses and other healthcare professionals in their workplaces.