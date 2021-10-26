BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s cardiac rehabilitation program has received recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The medical center first was recognized in 2018 and continues its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.
AACVPR program certification is valid for three years.
AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiac rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available.