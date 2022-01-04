BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Cardiology has again achieved the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission’s accreditation for adult transthoracic and adult stress echocardiography. SVMC, which includes SVMC Cardiology, is one of only five facilities in the state of Vermont that is accredited in adult stress echocardiography.
Accreditation by the IAC means that SVMC Cardiology has undergone a thorough review of its operational and technical processes by a panel of experts. The accreditation is granted only to those facilities that are found to be providing quality patient care in compliance with national standards through a comprehensive application process, which includes a detailed case study review.
This service at SVMC was first accredited in 2014. This most recent accreditation will last through 2024.