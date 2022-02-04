BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has expanded its tuition forgiveness program and will now pay up to $60,000 in tuition debt when hiring a newly graduated nurse from an accredited nursing program. The new offering joins other tangible benefits offered, including a $5,000 sign-on and retention bonus, competitive pay and benefits and ongoing tuition support for further education.
The tuition repayment benefit is an extension of a benefit previously available exclusively to graduates of the Castleton University nursing program. It pays up to $10,000 in tuition debt for each year for 6 years.
A second educational partnership with Colby Sawyer College in New London, N.H., allows nurses who join SVMC with an associate’s degree to obtain a bachelor’s with no tuition expense. Additional tuition programs provide funds up to $5,000 per year for nurses and non-nurses. Information: svhealthcare.org.