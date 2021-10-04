BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is offering Pfiizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and flu shots to eligible persons at its COVID-19 Resource Center, which is located on the former campus of Southern Vermont College at 982 Mansion Drive.
Specific eligibility criteria, including conditions and occupations that qualify someone to receive a booster, are listed in the FAQ section of https://svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center.
Those who received initial doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vacccines are not eligible for booster shots at this time.
Individuals may schedule an appointment for their booster at the Vermont Department of Health website. The link to registration — along with further information on all of the services provided at the center —i s available at https://svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center.