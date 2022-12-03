Tamara Gaskell, director of the library in Hillsdale, NY, honored by New York LIbrary Association

HILLSDALE, N.Y. — Tamara Gaskell, the director of the Roeliff Janssen Community Library in Hillsdale, recently received the 2022 Mary Bobinski Innovative Library Director Award from the New York Library Association at the association’s annual conference.
The award is given annually to a public library director who during the past two years developed or implemented innovative programs leading to an increase in financial support and/or usage of the library.
Gaskell was appointed to lead the library in 2018. Under her leadership, the library issued nearly 300 new library cards in both 2020 and 2021 — a 50 percent increase from 2019.
The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is chartered to serve the towns of Ancram, Copake and Hillsdale in Columbia County.