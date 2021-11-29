BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will be holding a 1040 tax update to prepare tax agents for the upcoming 2021 filing season via Zoom from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and Jan. 8.
Participants will learn the major details of the American Rescue Plan, CARES and SECURE acts, specifically the changes to refundable credits, COVID-related deductions, credits and income deferrals, and IRAs. Topic materials will be distributed in a PDF format.
The group will also be holding a webinar to discuss fixing businesses form 3015 and misclassified employees via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Information/registration: maseaonline,org.