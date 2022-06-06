BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold its monthly meeting on June 7 and its annual meeting on June 9. Both meetings will be on Zoom.
Financial advisor Jason Levine will present “Introduction to Massachusetts Pension Systems” at the monthly meeting, which takes place from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Keith Fogg, the president of the Center for Taxpayer Rights, will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 annual meeting which takes place at 4 p.m. Thursday. Dave Tolleth, a past president of the NAEA and MJSEA, will deliver the NAEA update.
Information: maseaonline.org.