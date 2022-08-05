IRS Tax Form Photo

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold a virtual cocktail social from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. A Zoom link will be provided to all registrants prior to the start of the event. Information/registration: maseaonline.com