The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will be holding a virtual social cocktail gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. A Zoom link will be provided to all registrants before the start of the event.
Information: maseaonline.org.
The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will be holding a virtual social cocktail gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. A Zoom link will be provided to all registrants before the start of the event.
Information: maseaonline.org.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.