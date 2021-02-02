The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will present an overview of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, the National Taxpayer Advocate’s annual report to Congress and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the IRS, at its monthly meeting Feb. 18.
The meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. via the Zoom platform.
The group also will host a virtual cocktail hour from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A Zoom link will be provided for all registrants before the start of the event. Information: maseaonline.org.