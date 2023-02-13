Massachustts tax agents group to discuss filings for small nonprofits

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will discuss filings for small nonprofit organizations from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Jola Tuck will be the presenter.
Filings for organizations like memorial scholarship funds, local parks and playgrounds, and baseball clubs, etc., will be discussed.
This class will discuss issues and best practices for these nonprofits, which typically do not have accountants checking the books and other requirements like sending receipts. Information: maseaonline.org.