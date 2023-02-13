<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Massachustts tax agents group to discuss filings for small nonprofits

Society of Enrolled Agents Logo

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will discuss filings for small nonprofit organizations from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Jola Tuck will be the presenter.

Filings for organizations like memorial scholarship funds, local parks and playgrounds, and baseball clubs, etc., will be discussed.

This class will discuss issues and best practices for these nonprofits, which typically do not have accountants checking the books and other requirements like sending receipts. Information: maseaonline.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all