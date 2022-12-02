Tax agents group to discuss how to handle final tax returns for deceased clients

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Association of Enrolled Agents will discuss issues surrounding a deceased client's final tax return via Zoom at 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
Tax agents know their longtime clients well and understand their tax return, but upon death, some parts of the return will be different. This class will discuss those differences, how to allocate nominee income, income in respect of a decent, form 1310, revocable trusts in year of grantor’s death, and more.
Attendees will receive two IRS continuing education credits for attending this course. You will be required to answer poll questions in order to receive credit. Those who do not answer the sufficient amount of questions will not receive credit.
Information/registration: maseaonline.org.