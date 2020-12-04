The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold a 1040 tax update session Thursday and at the organization's monthly meeting Dec. 17. Both events will take place virtually, via the Zoom platform.
Tim Adams will discuss community property at the monthly meeting, which takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, John Warren, Beth Logan and Scott Franklin will present the 1040 tax update in three separate sessions, which include a session on COVID-19-related charges.
Information: maseaonline.org.