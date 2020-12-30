The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold a virtual social cocktail gathering from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 via the Zoom platform. A Zoom link will be provided before the start of the event for all who register.
The group also will be holding virtual workshops on planning for health care in retirement, at 5 p.m. Jan. 5; Social Security investment planning, at 5 p.m. Jan. 7; and a 1040 tax update with John Warren, Beth Logan and Scott Franklin at 10 a.m. Jan. 9.
Information: maseaonline.com