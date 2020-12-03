BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding in its Tax Incentive Program starting Dec. 7. The deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 5.
The Tax Incentive Program is offered to companies engaged in life sciences research and development, commercialization and manufacturing in Massachusetts. The program provides incentives to companies of all sizes looking to expand their efforts by creating new, long-term jobs in Massachusetts.
To learn more about the application process and the latest round of funding, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center will hold four webinars at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15; 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 4 p.m. Jan. 7. Information/registration: masslifesciences.com.