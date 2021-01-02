WILLIAMSTOWN — Berkshire Community College graduate John Cangelosi, who grew up in Williamstown, has received a 2020 presidential award for excellence in mathematics and science teaching. Cangelosi is a science and technology teacher at Bangor High School in Bangor, Maine.
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, presented by the National Science Foundation, are the highest honors bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teaching. The awards were established by Congress in 1983.
The president can recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year. The White House selected 107 teachers in 2020.
Cangelosi, an educator for 12 years, managed a teaching and research laboratory at the University of Maine before becoming a teacher. He attended local schools in Williamstown before graduating from BCC.
Cangelosi holds a bachelor’s degree in geological science and a master’s degree in science education from the University of Maine.