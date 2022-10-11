<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tech Impact Collaborative to hold lecture series on technology in the Berkshires

Berkshire Innovation Center exterior

Tech Impact Collaborative, a partnership that includes the Berkshire Innovation Center, above, is holding a series of free lectures on technology in the Berkshires in October and November. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD— The Tech Impact Collaborative, a partnership between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Berkshire Innovation Center and 1Berkshire, is holding a series of free online lectures on technology in the Berkshires during October and November.

The first lecture, "History of Innovation in the Berkshires," will be held Wednesday via Zoom. Evan Hickock of General Dynamics Mission Systems is the presenter.

The other events include, "Clean Tech" on Oct. 19; "Aerospace and Defense," Oct. 26; "Life Sciences," Nov. 2; "Creative Economy," Nov. 9; and "Growing the Tech Economy in the Berkshires," Nov. 16.

All lectures will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. Registration: Berkshireolli.org/TechImpact2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all