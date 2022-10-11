Tech Impact Collaborative to hold lecture series on technology in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD— The Tech Impact Collaborative, a partnership between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Berkshire Innovation Center and 1Berkshire, is holding a series of free online lectures on technology in the Berkshires during October and November.
The first lecture, "History of Innovation in the Berkshires," will be held Wednesday via Zoom. Evan Hickock of General Dynamics Mission Systems is the presenter.
The other events include, "Clean Tech" on Oct. 19; "Aerospace and Defense," Oct. 26; "Life Sciences," Nov. 2; "Creative Economy," Nov. 9; and "Growing the Tech Economy in the Berkshires," Nov. 16.
All lectures will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. Registration: Berkshireolli.org/TechImpact2022.