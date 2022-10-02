The Dream Away Lodge in Becket has been sold to new owners who hope to reopen in Spring 2023

BECKET — The Dream Away Lodge in Becket has been sold to new owners, according to an announcement from the restaurant, that hopes to see it reopen after being up for sale since March 2021.

The restaurant’s previous owner, Daniel Osman, has sold the restaurant to a new ownership group, called The Dreamaway Lodge Restaurant LLC, who intend to “offer all the things [Dream Away] did before but even better.” The restaurant provides food, drink and event space for weddings and other occasions, but is most known for its live music performances.

Osman owned the restaurant on 1342 County Road for 26 years and put it up for sale in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting at the time that “the Dream Away’s best chance for a future is in the hands of the next generation.”

The restaurant is expected to reopen in Spring 2023 under new ownership. It was purchased by Scott Levy, Sheryl Victor Levy, Daniel Giddings and April Wilson.

In the time since the restaurant’s closing, other developments were attempted. A proposal by Hit The Road RV LLC to develop sites for “glamping” or glam-camping on 48 acres beside the lodge was withdrawn in June, following some deliberation from local boards.

The new owners will look to resume operating the restaurant as it was before, and restoring the "magic" that came along with it.

"The Dream Away will once again be the Berkshires' magical spot," the announcement said. "So close and yet so far, the secret place you either know about or don’t!"