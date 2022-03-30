GREAT BARRINGTON — The Marketplace will hold a grand opening celebration for its newest location, The Marketplace Specialty Food Shop, this weekend. The event will take place Friday through Sunday at the new store's location at 265 Stockbridge Road.
The store offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items, a large section of prepared foods and artisan cheeses, and a fully staffed pastry department. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the first store for The Marketplace chefs David Renner, Kevin Schmitz, Douglas Luf and Christopher Brooks, who also operate The Marketplace Kitchen Table in Great Barrington, The Marketplace Cafe in Pittsfield and The Marketplace Kitchen & Cafe in Sheffield. Information: marketplacekitchen.com.