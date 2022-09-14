The owners of a Pittsfield cannabis business bought the development rights to Woodmonte Estates at auction. The bank retained a second property, The Pines at Bousquet

PITTSFIELD — Foreclosure auctions took place at two Pittsfield housing developments Wednesday, but only one of those properties now has someone new to finishing building it.

Nathan Girard, of Pittsfield, the owner of Bloom Brothers cannabis dispensary, and his business partner, Jeffery Zocchi, purchased the future development rights for the seven remaining lots at Woodmonte Estates for $175,000.

Two hours earlier, the future development rights for The Pines at Bousquet Mountain went up for bid, but there were no bidders and no takers. The property's mortgage loaner, First Boston Capital, retained the future development rights for the property for $634,500 after no one countered the opening bid price.

The notes for both properties are held by First Boston Construction Holdings LLC. Auctions for both properties were scheduled after First Boston Construction Holdings foreclosed on the commercial mortgages for both sites, which were held by companies associated with developer/builder David Ward of LD Associates of Lenox.

Girard, who lives in Woodmonte Estates, bid against a representative of First Boston Capital for the future development rights for the private gated community, which is set on more than 850 acres off West Street beyond Berkshire Community College. One of the seven remaining lots abuts another property in Woodmonte Estates that Girard already owns. Four of the remaining lots are located on Eastbrook Lane, two on Northbrook Lane and one on Westbrook Terrace.

The two business partners purchased the lots as an investment, Girard said, and have no immediate plans to develop them.

"Eventually maybe [we'll] build a couple of houses on a couple of the lots," he said. "Ultimately, I'll work with a couple of partners that I have and figure out what we're going to do with it.

"Without risk there is no reward," he added.

Girard opened the bidding at $100,000. First Boston Capital countered at $150,000 before Girard submitted the winning bid.

"We're out on a limb here," he said, "but the price was where we wanted it to be. We feel that at this price per lot we're going to do just fine."

By submitting the winning bid, Girard and Zocchi have received a purchase and sales agreement for the property's future development rights. The terms of the sale require the two men to close on the property within 30 days.

The Pines at Bousquet Mountain is a townhouse community of condominiums off Dan Fox Drive adjacent to the Bousquet Mountain Ski Area.

The future development rights for that parcel, as listed in the The Pines' amended master plan, allow for the building of "multiple units." The Pines currently has 93 units located in 31 buildings. A maximum of 117 units are allowed in the development.

A representative of First Boston Capital declined to comment following the auctions.