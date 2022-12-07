The Pass cannabis dispensary recognized by High Times Magazine

SHEFFIELD — The Pass Berkshires recently received an award in the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts competition sponsored by High Times Magazine, which has covered the cannabis industry since 1974.
The High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People's Choice Edition was created to identify and award the best cannabis products in the commonwealth across a wide range of different categories as voted by the public. The Pass finished third in the competition’s topicals, tinctures and capsules category for its THC-infused muscle gel, which provides a relaxing, cooling sensation from organic aloe leaf juice and menthol.
The Pass was also recently selected as the No. 1 cannabis dispensary in the region by the readers of Rural Intelligence.